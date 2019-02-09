Airlines operating extra flights to Srinagar till Monday: Civil Aviation Ministry

The said Saturday that airlines are now operating additional flights to to ease rush of passengers stranded due to a halt in flight operations earlier this week owing to heavy snowfall.

"After the closure of airport earlier this week due to snow, airlines are now running extra flights to take passengers to their destinations. The weather is now clear & these extra flights should help all reach their destinations soon," the ministry tweeted.

"11 extra flights will be flying today from & to Srinagar; 2 had flown yesterday & some more, depending on the need, are planned for tomorrow and day after," it added in another tweet.

had remained cut off from the rest of the country for the past few days as the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway remaind closed and were disrupted at the airport due to heavy snowfall in the region.

tweeted, "Due to bad weather, a total of 28 flights to were cancelled over the last three days. However, flight operations have resumed yesterday. More than 20 flights have operated to Srinagar today."



Sanjiv Kapoor, Chief Strategy and Commercial Officer, Airlines, tweeted on Saturday, " is operating an additional flight to Srinagar tomorrow, and has voluntarily capped its economy and premium economy fare at Rs 12,000. Fares are capped at this level thru Feb 13. We hope to operate more additional flights on Feb 12 and 13.

