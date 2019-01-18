Alia Bhatt urges CBFC to lift 'ban' mom's film 'No Fathers in Kashmir', board says movie offered certification

has come out in support of her mother Soni Razdan's film "No Fathers in Kashmir", which is has been stuck over certification issues, saying the movie is about compassion and the should lift the "ban" on it.

The (CBFC), however, has denied having imposed ban on the movie, saying that it is "unfortunate" that "unwarranted pressure" is being put by spreading "misinformation of ban".

The board said any of banning the film is "completely false" and all "responsible" people should take account.

The film has been stuck with the for over six months and has been offered an 'A' certificate. Its makers have challenged the board's decision and demanded 'U/A' certification, according to

Bhatt's comments came Thursday after came out in support of "No Fathers in Kashmir"

Was soo looking forward to mom's @nofathers_movie#nofathersinkashmir!! @Soni_Razdan @ashvinkumar & team worked super hard for this honest teens love story in ," Bhatt tweeted.

"Really hope the CBFC would #lifttheban. It's a film about empathy & compassionlet's give love a chance, she said on

The claimed that the CBFC has given an 'A' certificate to "No Fathers in Kashmir" and the makers think it is a completely inappropriate decision.

The makers have challenged censor board's decision and appealed to a higher authority, the Appellate Tribunal (FCAT), to look into the matter, according to the reports.

CBFC Mumbai said, "We are disappointed with the misinformation being spread about the film 'No fathers in Kashmir'. Any of CBFC banning this film is completely false. And all responsible people should take account of that."



"We want to again clarify that filmmakers of 'No fathers in Kashmir' have already been offered an adult certificate and the reasons thereof have clearly been communicated to them," he told

"It's unfortunate that unwarranted pressure is being put by spreading misinformation of a ban'. CBFC will continue to do its work in a fair and transparent manner without succumbing to misguided pressure tactics," Karmarkar said.

Reportedly, fresh cuts were again demanded in the film and Kumar has been running between the CBFC and the FCAT to get an 'U/A' certificate for his film as he thinks that his film deserves a wider audience.

