US 'jihadist' sought to attack White House: FBI

Authorities in the US state of have arrested a 21-year-old man who sought to buy explosives and an anti-tank rocket for a "jihad" on the planned for Thursday.

Byung Pak, the US for the Northern District of Georgia, announced the arrest of of Cumming, late Wednesday after a monthslong FBI investigation sparked by a tip from the local community "that Taheb had become radicalized."



According to the indictment, Taheb tried to recruit an informant and an undercover FBI agent into a plan to attack the and other targets in Washington, including the Monument, the and an unnamed synagogue.

Wanting to fulfil his "duty" to conduct and expecting to become a "martyr," Taheb originally hoped to travel to Islamic State-held territory in the Middle East, he told the FBI source, the indictment said.

But because he had lost his passport, Taheb told the informant it would be better to launch attacks inside the

On December 7, 2018, he met the undercover agent and revealed a hand-drawn diagram of the West Wing, where the president's office is located.

In the subsequent weeks, Taheb detailed what weapons he wanted to acquire for the plot, and assigned the FBI agent to obtain them: semi-automatic weapons, grenades and an AT-4 shoulder-mounted anti-tank weapon.

His plan was for the trio to jointly launch the attack on what he referred to as "game day," eventually pinpointed as January 17.

"Specifically, he described his plan to use the AT-4 to blow a hole in the White House so that the group could enter," the indictment said.

Taheb advised the source "that was the best deed in and the peak of Islam," the indictment said.

