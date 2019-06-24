All hail the 'new queen' - Australia piles praise on top-ranked Barty

hailed "humble and inspirational" as the new of Monday after she joined Goolagong Cawley as the country's second woman to reach world number one.

champion claimed the top spot by beating to win the Birmingham WTA title on Sunday, capping a remarkable rise by the 23-year-old who once quit to play

Along with Goolagong Cawley, who briefly held the top rank in 1976, she emulated John Newcombe, and in the to reach world number one.

chief commended a "remarkable historical accomplishment".

"It's a really hard thing to do and to achieve, that is just fantastic," he told the Channel Nine TV network.

"I know her, she's humble about it. She just wants to get back on the tennis court and have a good hit." Goolagong Cawley, who like has an indigenous heritage, said her rise had been "almost unstoppable".

"Ash is a very worthy number one and winning at the French will have given her even more confidence," she told reporters.

"I am so proud that another sits on top of the rankings in women's tennis, particularly a young lady who conveys such happiness in all she does."



- 'Put your hands together' -



=============================Sydney's crowned her the "new queen" of tennis, with her down-to-earth approach a refreshing change for Australian tennis fans more used to the histrionics of and

"Watching her win a match is like watching those old-fashioned black and white reels where an Goolagong or a Rod Laver graciously accepted their win without huge fuss or fanfare," it wrote.

"She makes Australians feel proud she is one of us. Long may she reign."



National broadcaster said her rise was "nothing but deserved" after being unranked in 2016 when she returned to the game from a stint playing with



Heat, while tweeted: "Put your hands together for your new " was among the tennis greats offering congratulations to Barty, who displaced Japan's to reach number one.

"With incredible versatility, perseverance, and focus, Ash is an inspiration to the next generation of young players in Australia. Well done!" she tweeted.

Barty, who began playing tennis as a child in the state capital Brisbane, has her eyes firmly on and told reporters her close-knit team would not be getting carried away with what had been achieved.

"We'll just be very boring, to be honest," she said when asked how they would celebrate.

"We've got a big couple of weeks coming up; make sure we're ready to go, but we'll certainly be having a beer or two." Tennis chief said children "have a role model now".

"They have seen one of their own start as a five-year-old, learn here in Brisbane, go right through the ranks and come out as world number one proving that they can all do it," he told reporters.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)