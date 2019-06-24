N Korea made USD 120 mn a year from joint factory park: Report

raked in more than $120 million a year from a symbolic cross-border industrial zone that and are pushing to re-open as part of nuclear negotiations, a report said Monday.

The -- where around 55,000 North Korean workers churned out products ranging from watches to clothes for some 125 South Korean companies -- was one of the most visible signs of reconciliation that followed the first inter-Korean summit in 2000.

But it was shuttered by the South's then-conservative government in 2016 in response to a nuclear test and missile launches by the North, saying profits from Kaesong were funding Pyongyang's provocations.

The South's Moon Jae-in has dangled re-opening the complex as an incentive for to engage in denuclearisation talks, but doing so is complicated by the web of international sanctions imposed on the North over its weapons programmes.

At their summit in September, Moon and North Korean leader agreed to "normalise" operations at Kaesong when conditions were "ripe", but negotiations between Pyongyang and are now deadlocked and Northern media have pressed the South to implement joint economic projects.

The called on Monday for the complex to be reopened with "a modest deal involving sanctions relief".

Doing so would create "much needed momentum for stalled peace talks and serve as a reminder to both North and of the benefits of building a sustainable peace on the peninsula", it added in a statement.

The factory zone gave the North foreign investment in its infrastructure, employment for its people and "much-needed revenue in hard currency", it said in a report, while the South Korean businesses involved enjoyed cheap but high-quality labour -- wages in were 2.9 times higher in 2014.

In 2015, the year before it closed, South Korean firms paid the North around USD 123 million for their workers, ICG calculated.

taxed the sums at 30 percent and paid the workers 70 per cent of the remainder in essential foodstuffs and coupons for state-run shops, the report said, citing the firms in Kaesong and the South's unification ministry.

The rest was paid "in local currency at an artificially low official exchange rate", it added.

Currently the North's official exchange rate is around 80 times lower than the market rate. If a similar ratio applied to the Kaesong workers, they will have received in cash only around one quarter of one percent of the value paid to the North for their services, AFP calculates.

"It is possible that the North Koreans were using a third exchange rate," one of the report's authors told AFP, as "use of the official rate would have left workers earning very small amounts".

But he added that only limited information was available as "Kaesong workers were disinclined or unable to defect, and the South Korean side was not in a position to guarantee what the North Korean state did with the bulk payments they delivered to Pyongyang".

Profits from Kaesong were equivalent to only about 10 per cent of what the North made from coal exports to China, the report said, but "were nevertheless important... to a regime that needed all the cash it could get".

"In this sense, reopening Kaesong would unquestionably be a concession to the North," it added.

