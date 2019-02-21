All Out Launches #IDidntKnow / #MujheSabNahiPata Campaign Urging Moms in India to put Aside the Pressure of Having to Know-it-all

/ -- SC Johnson's All Out takes a powerful stand for mothers in with its latest campaign #IDidntKnow / #MujheSabNahiPata. The campaign celebrates mothers who are tough enough to acknowledge that they don't know everything. It features a film (watch here) about a mother's #IDidntKnow / #MujheSabNahiPata story which aims to help Indian moms be more aware and vigilant against the threat of dengue.

In the film, a mother describes how societal pressures made her believe that she knows how to protect her child. But as her son is treated in the hospital for dengue, she realises she didn't know that her own home could become a breeding ground for dengue-carrying mosquitoes.

Sonali Bendre, and a mother herself, uses the platform to inspire mothers to share their #IDidntKnow / #MujheSabNahiPata stories to help their peers be more vigilant and support each other. With the premise that one mother's acceptance of not knowing it all has the power to encourage other moms to be more vigilant, the campaign highlights that it takes a tough mother to admit #IDidntKnow / #MujheSabNahiPata.

Speaking on why she is lending her voice to All Out #IDidntKnow / #MujheSabNahiPata campaign, Actor Sonali Bendresays, "As a mother, I try every day to do my best but I also know how it feels to not get everything right and learn from my mistakes. Admitting that I do not know it all as a mother does not make me any less of a parent. In fact, it helps me learn and grow when I seek knowledge from those who have had different experiences. I support #IDidntKnow / #MujheSabNahiPata campaign because it encourages mothers to support each other by sharing their own experiences."



Acclaimed filmmaker Shoojit Sircar, the film's added, "This film celebrates the toughness of mothers who acknowledge that they don't know it all and are willing to seek support to be able to protect their children. With this film, All Out inspires mothers to come together and share their #IDidntKnow / #MujheSabNahiPata stories to be more vigilant in the future."The 360-degree campaign will start with the #IDidntKnow / #MujheSabNahiPata digital film, followed by on-ground activations with bloggers and influencers and a robust

All Out is part of the family of brands. In 2017, All Out was named the Number 1 Trusted Brand in the household category in by Brand Equity.

