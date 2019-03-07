Govt clears post of technical member in SAT

The government Thursday approved creation of the post of in the Securities Appellate (SAT) to expeditious disposal of appeal cases.

SAT deals with appeals filed against the orders of the (Sebi), the (Irdai) and the (PFRDA).

"The has approved the proposal for creation of the post of in the Securities Appellate (SAT), Mumbai, at the level of to the in the (monthly) pay scale of Rs 2.25 lakh (fixed)," an official statement said.

It said the creation of the post would facilitate the creation of an additional bench in SAT, Mumbai, thereby allowing speedy disposal of the increased number of appeals. It will be much beneficial to investors, pensioners and the general public.

"The securities market and the are growing rapidly. With increase in the volume of trading in securities market, and clients in the insurance sector, it is likely that the grievances will also increase. Therefore, it is necessary that a speedy redressal system is established," the statement added.

