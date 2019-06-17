All seven Delhi LS MPs take oath

The newly elected Parliamentarians from Delhi Monday took oath as members of the 17th Lok Sabha.
Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari, clad in a red silk kurta with a white angvastram, took oath in Hindi, while cricketer turned politician Gautam Gambhir, who donned a white half sleeve kurta-pajama, took oath in English.
Gambhir, who had defeated AAP's Atishi from the East Delhi constitutency, is one the richest MPs from Delhi.
First time MP from North-West Delhi, Hans Raj Hans, took oath in Hindi. Since Hans did not read his name at the beginning of the oath, he had to take it again.
Meenakshi Lekhi, who won the elections from New Delhi constituency defeating Congress's Ajay Maken, took oath in Sanskrit, while West Delhi-MP Parvesh Verma took oath in Hindi without reading from the paper provided to him by the Lok Sabha Secretary General. He ended the oath with 'Jai Hind'.
Ramesh Bidhuri of South Delhi constituency was not present in the House when the Lok Sabha Secretary General called out his name.
The newly elected member, however, came ito the House a little while later and took oath in Hindi.
Union Minister and BJP MP from Chandni Chowk Harsh Vardhan took oath with the commencement of the proceedings of the House, along with other Ministers in the new Government.
BJP swept all the 7 seats from Delhi in the 2019 general elections.
Veteran NC leader and former Union Minister Farooq Abdullah took oath in Kashmiri.
Amidst cheers, Rahul Gandhi, who got elected from Wayanad in Kerala took oath in English.
Sonia Gandhi was present on the occasion.
Jayant Sinha, Nishikant Dubey, Tejaswi Surya and A K Mohammad Bashir also took oath.
BJP MP from West Bengal Locket Chatterjee and Pragya Singh Thakur from Bhopal were present in the House when it reconvened post lunch.
