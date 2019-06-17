All seven Delhi LS MPs take oath

The newly elected Parliamentarians from Monday took oath as members of the

BJP chief Manoj Tiwari, clad in a red silk kurta with a white angvastram, took oath in Hindi, while turned Gautam Gambhir, who donned a white half sleeve kurta-pajama, took oath in English.

Gambhir, who had defeated AAP's Atishi from the East constitutency, is one the richest MPs from Delhi.

from North-West Delhi, Hans Raj Hans, took oath in Hindi. Since Hans did not read his name at the beginning of the oath, he had to take it again.

Meenakshi Lekhi, who won the elections from constituency defeating Congress's Ajay Maken, took oath in Sanskrit, while West Delhi-MP took oath in Hindi without reading from the paper provided to him by the Lok Sabha Secretary General. He ended the oath with 'Jai Hind'.

of South Delhi constituency was not present in the House when the Secretary General called out his name.

The newly elected member, however, came ito the House a little while later and took oath in Hindi.

and from Chandni Chowk Harsh Vardhan took oath with the commencement of the proceedings of the House, along with other Ministers in the new Government.

BJP swept all the 7 seats from Delhi in the 2019 general elections.

and former Farooq Abdullah took oath in Kashmiri.

Amidst cheers, Rahul Gandhi, who got elected from Wayanad in took oath in English.

was present on the occasion.

Jayant Sinha, Nishikant Dubey, Tejaswi Surya and A K also took oath.

from West Bengal Locket Chatterjee and Pragya Singh Thakur from were present in the House when it reconvened post lunch.

