Allahabad Bank lowers interest rate on external benchmark-linked products

-
ALSO READ
External benchmark: Right step, wrong tool
RBI mandates banks to link fresh retail loans to external benchmark
Repo-linked loans: Home buyers to see higher outgo in initial years
Repo rate to be external benchmark for floating rate loans from Oct 1: SBI
RBI cut in lending rate complements govt's measures for growth: FinMin
-
State-owned Allahabad Bank on Saturday announced a cut of up to 40 basis points in interest rate on external benchmark-linked products.
"...the Asset Liability Management Committee (ALCO) of the Bank has decided to revise interest rates for the products linked to External Benchmark with effect from 1st March 2020," the bank said in a regulatory filing.
While the RBI's repo rate remains unchanged at 5.15 per cent, the three-month MIBOR (Average) has reduced to 5.75 per cent from 6.15 per cent.
MIBOR refers to the Mumbai Interbank Offered Rate.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU