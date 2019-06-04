Amarinder reviews Punjab's internal security situation

reviewed the state's internal security and with senior officials here on Tuesday.

Singh directed the police and other officials of the government to ensure all possible steps to maintain peace and harmony in the state, an official statement said.

He, however, debunked a media report that the ISI was planning to revive militancy in

"The agreed with them (officials) that reports referring to intel inputs on such a project seemed far-fetched and removed from the ground realities," according to an official statement.

The reports were "not verified and could be false", with the asking the police to take all possible steps to verify such reports and check the spread of rumours, the statement said.

Singh made it clear that his government would not allow the state's peace and law and order to be disturbed at any cost, and asked the police to take any precaution that might be needed, it said.

The meeting came a day after the Police had said Pakistan-based militant outfit (KLF) handler was plotting to carry out an attack on 6.

The disclosure came on the heels of seizure of two smuggled hand grenades at Kukranwala Adda in district's Ajnala subdivision.

After initial investigations, police said Harmeet Singh, a suspect in the grenade attack on a congregation at the Nirankari Bhawan in Rajasansi last year, was believed to be behind the smuggling of the hand grenades from

Police officials briefed the chief minister on the incident and informed that a probe was on to ascertain more details, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)