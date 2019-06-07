Anand loses to Mamedyarov, falls to last spot in Norway Chess

Former world champion Viswanthan Anand slipped to the bottom of the points table after going down to of in the second round of the tournament here.

Anand, who lost to world champion Magnus Carlsen of in the Armageddon game in the first round, was out of sorts in the classical game against Mamedyarov wherein he held a decent position for a long time.

Mamedyarov, however, capitalised on a blunder by the Indian ace to get the first maximum of two points in the super tournament that has introduced an Armageddon game in case of a draw.

Fabianoa Caruana of the US was the other winner of the day winning against of in classical time.

The other three games of the day ended in draws and lead to deciding Armageddon games.

Russia's drew against of US. However, the American won the return game with black pieces.

Magnus Carlsen survived many anxious moments and was close to losing in both the games against Aronian of

But Aronian was not in his elements and kept missing winning moves several times first in the classical and then subsequently in the Armageddon.

of better known as the second Asian to cross the 2800 rating barrier and Anand's successor in the continent was defeated by compatriot in the Armageddon game.

With seven rounds still to be played, Mamedyarov leads the field with 3.5 points followed by Carlsen and Yangyi on 3 points apiece. Caruana is at the fourth spot with 2.5 points.

Anand is currently placed at the bottom alongside Lagrave with half a point each.

Results round 2: V Anand (Ind, 0.5) lost to (Aze, 3.5); Aronian (Arm, 2) lost to Magnus Carlsen (Nor, 3); Fabiano Caruana (Usa, 2) beat Maxime Vachier Lagrave (Fra, 0.5); (Chn, 3) beat (Chn, 2); (Rus, 1) lost to (Usa, 2).

Results round 1: Magnus Carlsen (Nor) beat V Anand (Ind) 1.5-0.5; (Aze) beat Fabiano Caruana (Usa) 1.5-0.5; Aronian (Arm) beat (Rus) 1.5-0.5; (Fra) lost to (Chn) 0.5-1.5; (Chn) beat (Usa) 1.5-0.5.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)