Andhra Pradesh governor, CM and others mourn Konijeti Rosaiah's demise

Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan, Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, Leader of Opposition and a host of others on Saturday expressed profound grief over the demise of Konijeti Rosaiah, who served as the CM of the then united AP.

I pray for rest to his soul and offer my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family members, the Governor said in a message. Rosaiah became Chief Minister of erstwhile united AP on September 3, 2009, following the death of incumbent Y S Rajasekhara Reddy. He served as Chief Minister till November 25, 2010, and became Tamil Nadu Governor in August 2011. The Chief Minister said he was deeply pained by news of Rosaiah's death. In his long political career, Rosaiah rendered yeoman services as a legislator, minister, parliamentarian, Chief Minister and Governor. His death is a deep loss to the two Telugu states, Reddy said in a statement.



Chandrababu Naidu described Rosaiah as a good administrator and an economic expert. From a student leader, Rosaiah rose in ranks to become a state Governor. He remained non-controversial throughout his political career," Naidu observed and recalled his long association with the veteran leader. Jana Sena Party president K Pawan Kalyan noted that Rosaiah had been a blemish-less political leader. He was a personification of values. He left a distinct mark as a member first of the Legislative Council and later the Legislative Assembly and Parliament. His rich political experience and wisdom will always be remembered, Kalyan said.



Expressing grief over Rosaiah's demise, former Speaker of the Assembly Nadendla Manohar recalled the former led the then united state with adroit acumen when it was passing through testing times. AP Congress Committee president Sake Sailajanath, state BJP president Somu Veerraju, Nehru Yuva Kendra Sanghatan Vice-Chairman Vishnuvardhan Reddy and several others mourned Rosaiah's death.

