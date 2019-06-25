Assam police arrests man from Kashmir for obscene remark on Fb on slain CRPF man's wife

Police has arrested a person from in for allegedly posting an obscene comment on on the widow of a CRPF commando who was killed in a blast triggered by Maoists in last month, an official statement said Tuesday.

The slain CRPF commando, Sunil Kalita, hailed from Kamrup district of

The accused, Syed Abbass, was produced at in district of on June 22 and he was sent to eight days transit remand. He was being brought to Assam, the statemnet said.

He had made the alleged obscene comment on Kalita's wife on the page of a TV channel of that posted a photograph of the woman saluting her slain husband on June 15.

Following this, one Ramen Barua lodged a complaint and a case was registered. A three-member police team went to and arrested the accused with the help of the police of that state, and intelligence agencies, the statement said.

Kalita was wounded in an IED blast by the Naxals in the jungles of Seraikela Kharsawan district of on May 28 and succumbed to his at the AIIMS in on the evening of June 13.

The blast took place during patrolling by the paramilitary personnel there.

The CRPF jawan was posted with the 209th battalion of the (CoBRA), the elite jungle-warfare battalion of the CRPF.

Fourteen other CoBRA and police personnel were injured in the incident that day.

