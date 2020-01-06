Two rockets hit near US embassy in Baghdad, 14th such strike in two months

-
Two rockets hit near the US embassy in Iraq's capital Sunday, witnesses told AFP, shortly after the deadline from a hardline pro-Iran faction for local troops to get away from US forces.
The vehemently anti-American group, Kataeb Hezbollah, had warned Iraqi security forces to "get away" from US troops at joint bases across Iraq by 5:00 pm (1930 IST).
Sunday's attack marks the 14th time rockets have been fired towards US installations in Iraq over the last two months.
