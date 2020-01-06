JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Politics

Three Katyusha rockets fall in Baghdad Green Zone, at least 3 wounded
Business Standard

Two rockets hit near US embassy in Baghdad, 14th such strike in two months

The vehemently anti-American group, Kataeb Hezbollah, had warned Iraqi security forces to "get away" from US troops

AFP | PTI  |  Baghdad 

rotesters demonstrate over the U.S. airstrike in Iraq that killed Iranian Revolutionary Guard Gen. Qassem Soleimani in Tehran, Iran, Jan. 3, 2020.
Protesters demonstrate over the U.S. airstrike in Iraq that killed Iranian Revolutionary Guard Gen. Qassem Soleimani in Tehran, Iran, Jan. 3, 2020. Photo: PTI

Two rockets hit near the US embassy in Iraq's capital Sunday, witnesses told AFP, shortly after the deadline from a hardline pro-Iran faction for local troops to get away from US forces.

The vehemently anti-American group, Kataeb Hezbollah, had warned Iraqi security forces to "get away" from US troops at joint bases across Iraq by 5:00 pm (1930 IST).

Sunday's attack marks the 14th time rockets have been fired towards US installations in Iraq over the last two months.
First Published: Mon, January 06 2020. 02:20 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU