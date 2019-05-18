'Back to the Future' musical to premiere in 2020

The much-awaited "Back to the Furture" musical is set to premiere in 2020.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, the show will play at the in the UK from February 20, 2020 to May 17 followed by London's West End venue.

Tony winner is directing the musical from a book by the film's

and original "Back to the Future" are working on the score.

is the

will be essaying the role of Marty McFly, made famous by

Casting for the part of Dr is still underway. played the goofy but in all the three installments in the franchise.

Robert Zemeckis, who directed "Back to the Future", is attached as a

" and I have been trying to get this project off the ground for years, but good things take time and finally, the time is right. Our cast is outstanding, the songs are fantastic, and is doing an amazing job ensuring the show truly captures the magic of the movie.

"We're thrilled that we can retell our story on stage in a brand-new way, and we're certain that fans all over the world will share our enthusiasm. In the words of Marty McFly, 'your kids are gonna love it' and so will you and your parents," Gale said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)