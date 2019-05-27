Beaten but not vanquished, Macron seeks to shakeup EU parliament

French tasted defeat in European elections, but not disaster, and is set to continue pushing both his pro-EU agenda and a realignment of parties in the

Macron's Republic on the Move (LREM) party finished second behind the far-right National Rally (RN) of his arch-rival Marine Le Pen, but the two parties ended up with less than 1.0 percentage point separating them -- on 22.41 percent and 23.31 percent respectively.

The vote was seen as a test for Macron domestically after months of anti-government "yellow vest" protests, while his credibility in as a champion of deeper integration was also judged to be on the line.

"A disappointment, but not a defeat for the Elysee," headlined newspaper on Monday, while an editorial in said was "resisting well" two years after his election.

Macron on Monday held a meeting of key figures from the LREM -- including and the of its list for the EU polls -- to discuss the "next steps", a presidential source said.

The 41-year-old's priority will now be trying to increase his influence in the where LREM and its centrist allies will send 23 MEPs, the same number as Le Pen's RN.

His long-standing objective is to redraw the political map of the EU parliament, long dominated by the centre-right EPP grouping and the centre-left -- in the same way as he broke the stranglehold of France's traditional parties.

Macron's EU-level partners, who form the ALDE group, finished third in Sunday's polls, but the French leader is now aiming to broaden the coalition to include new partners, particularly Greens who made major gains.

"The group that we are going to join is going to be a swing group which will try to be a in the creation of a progressive alliance. Why not with the Greens?", told BFM television on Monday.

She added that ALDE would be renamed.

On Monday night, Macron will hold talks in with victorious Spanish whose is set to become the biggest member of the grouping after topping polls in

"At the European level, the is still manoeuvring to form a large progressive alliance, a force that will be essential in the new parliament," an to the French leader told AFP on Sunday.

But Macron's ambitions, like his broader agenda for new EU initiatives, are likely to face resistance and it is far from certain that he can repeat his feat of



Europe's centre-right and centre-left parties, as he did in

In a sign of the difficulties in proposing a deal with the Greens, influential and outspoken appeared to rule out an alliance on Sunday, saying that Macron "couldn't give a shit" about the environment.

Lamberts, of the Greens, delivered a caustic speech to Macron when he visited the in April last year, saying he had betrayed France's values of liberty, equality and fraternity.

Some analysts see the ALDE grouping as increasing its influence in the new parliament, but as remaining a distinct group along with the Greens.

"Centrists and liberals are now strong enough to say to the EPP and S&D, you need to work with us and organise a four-way coalition," from the Jacques Delors Institute, a think-tank, told AFP.

