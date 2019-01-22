'Beti bachao' scheme is 'Modi bachao, ad chalao': Rahul

-
Congress president Rahul Gandhi Monday took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi alleging that his favourite 'Beti bachao, beti padhao' campaign is nothing but an advertisement spree to save himself.
"Modi Bachao, Advertisement Chalao," he said on Twitter, sharing the link of a media report on the scheme.
The news report cited official data to claim that Modi launched 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' on January 22, 2015 with two related aims but four years later, figures show that its main aim has been publicity as over 56 per cent of the funds allocated under the scheme were spent on "media-related activities".
