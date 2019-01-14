BHEL bags Rs 565 cr order for setting up solar power plants in Telangana

Monday said it has won an order worth Rs 565 crore from Collieries Company for setting up solar photovoltaic (SPV) power plants in

Ltd (BHEL) said the order valued at Rs 565 crore is the largest power plant order won by till date.

"The plants are to be set up at four locations in - (50 MW), Yellandu (39 MW), Manuguru (30 MW) and Pegadapally (10 MW), on engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) basis," the company said in a regulatory filing.

said with the order its solar portfolio has risen to more than 710 MW.

Shares of BHEL were trading 0.95 per cent lower at Rs 67.95 apiece on BSE.

