BHEL bags Rs 565 cr order for setting up solar power plants in Telangana

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

State-owned power equipment maker BHEL Monday said it has won an order worth Rs 565 crore from Singareni Collieries Company for setting up solar photovoltaic (SPV) power plants in Telangana.

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) said the order valued at Rs 565 crore is the largest SPV power plant order won by BHEL till date.

"The plants are to be set up at four locations in Telangana - Ramagundam (50 MW), Yellandu (39 MW), Manuguru (30 MW) and Pegadapally (10 MW), on engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) basis," the company said in a regulatory filing.

BHEL said with the order its solar portfolio has risen to more than 710 MW.

Shares of BHEL were trading 0.95 per cent lower at Rs 67.95 apiece on BSE.

First Published: Mon, January 14 2019. 12:40 IST

