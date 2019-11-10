Jharkhand polls: BJP announces 52 candidates, CM to fight from Jamshedpur

JUST IN
New Delhi 

The Bharatiya Janata Party announced on Sunday its first list of 52 candidates for the Jharkhand assembly polls.

Chief Minister Raghubar Das will contest from Jamshedpur (East), while the BJP's state unit president Lakshman Gilua has been fielded from Chakradharpur, party General Secretary Arun Singh said at a press conference here in presence of BJP working president J P Nadda.

Jharkhand will vote in five phases, with the first one on November 30 and the last on December 20. Results will be declared on December 23.
