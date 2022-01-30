BJP govt's priority is spying on citizens: Cong leader Priyanka Gandhi

Congress leader Vadra on Sunday attacked the Centre over the issue of employment, saying its priority is "spying" on citizens when it ought to be jobs for the youth.

Her attack on the government came over a media report which claimed that there are 3.03 crore unemployed youth in the country.

"The priority of the government should be jobs for the youth, but the priority of the government is spying on citizens," the Congress general secretary alleged in an apparent reference to the Pegasus snooping allegations against the government.

The country needs an agenda for the youth, it needs a roadmap for employment for the youth, said in a tweet in Hindi.

