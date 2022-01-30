BJP govt's priority is spying on citizens: Cong leader Priyanka Gandhi

-
ALSO READ
Seniors should buy health plans with some co-pay if premium has to be low
Lakhimpur Kheri: Priyanka reiterates demand for resignation of MoS Teni
Priyanka is 'Twitter Vadra', achievement if Cong retains its seats: Maurya
Insta accounts of Priyanka Gandhi children not compromised: Govt sources
Harish Rawat meets Sonia Gandhi, asked to settle Punjab issue
-
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday attacked the Centre over the issue of employment, saying its priority is "spying" on citizens when it ought to be jobs for the youth.
Her attack on the government came over a media report which claimed that there are 3.03 crore unemployed youth in the country.
"The priority of the government should be jobs for the youth, but the priority of the BJP government is spying on citizens," the Congress general secretary alleged in an apparent reference to the Pegasus snooping allegations against the government.
The country needs an agenda for the youth, it needs a roadmap for employment for the youth, Priyanka Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU