SC verdict, not elections, gave power to speed up work: Arvind Kejriwal

Slamming the claims that the mostly worked towards the end of its tenure with elections in mind, Delhi Chief Minister said the verdict of the Supreme Court on July 4, 2018, gave his government the real power and a push to speed up the work.

Speaking to IANS, Kejriwal said his government started taking decisions soon after the verdict, adding that the verdict galvanized the government into more work and announcements.

"Look at our work after July 4, which was the real turning point. We started so much work for the unauthorised colonies, there were so many new projects by December 2018. The work stopped for some time because of the model code of conduct during the Lok Sabha elections (March-May, 2019). The Supreme Court order was the real push. We worked with so much speed. The files were not stopped and we were free to take decisions," Kejriwal said.

He admitted that the initial 2-2.5 years of the government were not as active as the files used to go to the LG for approval.

On July 4, 2018, the apex court ruled that Delhi's Lieutenant Governor is bound by the "aid and advice" of the Delhi government, bringing powers back to the city government, lack of which had created administrative issues between the two.

On the accusation from the opposition that he made major announcements just months before the elections, the Chief Minister said they were elected to work for the common man and "we did that".

"We were working till the last day, last minute before the elections were announced."

Over the issue of the Citizenship Amendment Act, he said the party is against the law. "We voted against it in Parliament. I have been saying this almost daily."

He said AAP wants people to vote for the party on the basis of work. "We want votes for our work on education, health, water and electricity," said the National Convener.

He said that it is for the police and the Home Ministry to see the law and order issue in Delhi. "Let them handle it," he said.

"It is not that I am not concerned. I spoke to the LG whenever I felt concerned for the law and order," Kejriwal added.

He reiterated that he wants to focus on the work done by the AAP government for the February 8 assembly elections.

The Chief Minister however, admitted that the last mile connectivity in Delhi is still a big challenge.

"The last mile will be a focus in the next term. The Delhi Integrated Multi-Modal Transit System Ltd. has conducted a study and has redesigned the routes of all the buses. It has also decided where to use small buses, where we need bigger ones. This redesigning will also solve the last mile connectivity to a large extent. The report has come and on the basis of it, a pilot is being implemented in Najafgarh. If it is successful we will implement it in the entire city after being re-elected," he said.

Kejriwal also said that the BJP does not have any face for the CM candidate in Delhi.

"They do not have a CM face, people want to know who will be their leader," he added.