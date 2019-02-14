Australia ODIs: choice between Khaleel and Unadkat for ODIs

Zeroing in on players for a couple of available spots, including a toss-up between left-arm pacers and Khaleel Ahmed, will be the selection committee's primary focus on Friday when it picks the squad for the limited-overs series against

will play two T20 Internationals and five ODIs, starting February 24, in what will be their last international assignment before the World Cup, which begins in England on May 30.

The series against will also be an indicator as to who among and will board the Heathrow-bound flight as a specialist-batsman-cum-second-wicketkeeper.

KL Rahul is back in the mix as the third opener after a couple of good innings for A against England Lions in the two unofficial Tests.

While the two T20 matches will be a pre-cursor to the ODI series, is likely to be given a short break to rejuvenate and come back fresh for the ODIs.

The selectors have already identified 13 certainties for and they are Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Ambati Rayudu, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Vijay Shankar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, and

and pace spearhead Bumrah will be back in action for the final dress rehearsal and the selectors are unlikely look beyond 16 to 17 players, who are now in the scheme of things for

There are at least four contenders for the last two slots depending on the combination the team management would want.

While Bumrah, Shami and Bhuvneshwar are certainties in the pace department, the bone of contention is a left-arm seamer who will add variation to the line-up.

Khaleel, the young speedster, played in and but he looked like a work in progress who could be all at sea in a mega-event like

Unadkat, who has only sporadically played for India since his debut in 2010, is suddenly back in contention after a good season where he led Saurashtra to the final.

Unadkat is a matured bowler now with more variations and an increase in pace. He is also more experienced courtesy his IPL stints.

A shoot-out is expected between Pant and Karthik, who are both finishers in their own right.

Pant could also double up as the third opener although Rahul is also in contention as he has the team management's backing.

