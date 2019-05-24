BOC Aviation delivers three Boeing aircraft to SpiceJet

Singapore-based aircraft leasing company BOC on Friday said it has delivered three NG aircraft to Indian carrier

The three aircraft are powered by CFM56 engines.

We are pleased to extend our relationship with our long-standing customer, SpiceJet, and to support its expansion in the vibrant Indian market, Robert Martin, of BOC Aviation, said.

has been one of the most rapidly growing major in the world and is well-placed to capitalise on this trend, he said.

BOC is a leading global aircraft operating leasing company with a fleet of 507 aircraft owned, managed and on order.

