Bolton warns Iran to not mistake US 'prudence' for 'weakness'

AFP  |  Jerusalem 

US National Security Advisor John Bolton warned Tehran on Sunday of misinterpreting as "weakness" President Donald Trump's last-minute cancellation of a retaliatory strike on Iran.

"Neither Iran nor any other hostile actor should mistake US prudence and discretion for weakness," said Bolton ahead of a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem.

"Our military is rebuilt new and ready to go," he added, after Trump called off a planned attack on Iran in response to Tehran downing a US drone on Thursday.

First Published: Sun, June 23 2019. 14:40 IST

