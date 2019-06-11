Canadian cricketer among four arrested for gold smuggling at Delhi airport

A Canadian is among four people arrested by sleuths at the for allegedly trying to smuggle into the country gold worth Rs 1.7 crore, officials said Tuesday.

The accused were intercepted upon their arrival from on Saturday, they said.

A detailed personal and of the passengers resulted in the recovery of five gold pieces, collectively weighing 5.2 kg and having a market value of Rs 1.71 crore, they said.

All the four accused, two men and as many women, are relatives, they added.

They went to on Wednesday and returned on Saturday on a combined ticket booked by one of the passengers, identified as Rakesh Luthra, the said in a statement issued on Tuesday.

The two male passengers, including the cricketer, have reportedly confessed to smuggling in gold valuing Rs 1.72 crore in the past, it said.

The accused is a Canadian national. He has represented in the ICC under-19 held in Bangladesh, the officials said.

All the four accused were refused bail on production before a here and sent to judicial custody, they added.

