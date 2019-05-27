Cech hopes to haunt Chelsea in Europa League final farewell

will bring down the curtain on a glittering playing career in strange circumstances as the faces his former and potentially future employers Chelsea in the final on Wednesday.

Cech, 37, enjoyed the best years of his career at Stamford Bridge, winning 13 trophies including four titles and the in 11 seasons with Chelsea before moving across to in 2015.

And his close relationship with Chelsea owner looks set to see him return to the Blues in the coming weeks as the club's new sporting

Cech lost his status as Arsenal's number one during Unai Emery's first season in charge, with taking over in the since September, but the Czech veteran has started all of Arsenal's knockout games to reach the final.

The success of Arsenal's season depends not only on lifting a first European trophy for 25 years in Baku, but also on ensuring qualification that will come with victory.

Emery therefore has the difficult decision on whether to give Cech a fitting farewell, or make the cold but calculated choice of playing his first-choice 'keeper in Leno.

"I'll make a decision about my future after the last game," said Cech as spread about his imminent return to Chelsea.

"Now my sole focus is to win the with " Emery believes Cech has the experience and professionalism to shut out any distractions arising from a potential return to his old club.

"Speaking about Petr Cech, we can be here three days and it is all positive things," said Emery.

"I only know him this year but he is amazing. Amazing like a person, amazing like a His past, his experience, is awesome.

"He is here because he deserves to be here. He was playing the last matches with a big performance. I want to enjoy this final with him and I am a to work with him."



- Talented Cech -



=================A man of many talents, the Czech speaks five languages and his love of the drums saw him release a charity single earlier this month alongside

However, it was on the field he truly shone despite a in 2006 that fractured his skull and briefly threatened his life.

After emergency surgery, Cech returned to the field just three months later, but had to sport his now trademark helmet to protect his skull from further damage for the rest of his career.

It did not hold him back as Cech proved a reliable last line of defence during a decade in which managers came and went at

His crowning glory came saving penalties in extra-time and the shootout as Chelsea upset the odds to finally lift the in 2012, beating Bayern Munich in the final.

The Europa League followed a season later, but Thibaut Courtois's return from a three-year loan spell at Atletico Madrid saw Cech lose his place as Jose Mourinho's number one.

Another may have been forced to look further afield for a new club, but Cech's close relationship with Abramovich saw the Russian billionaire clear the way for a move to Arsenal.

Cech has not hit the same heights at the Emirates as in his early days at Chelsea, but still went on to become the first to register 200 clean sheets, reflecting his consistency over 15 years.

One more chapter of a fabulous career could still be written in before Cech hangs up his gloves.

"My last dream was to play this European final with Arsenal and the last step is to win it," he told BT Sport.

