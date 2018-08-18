Kerala floods: Congress MLAs, MLCs in Maharashtra to donate a month's pay

Congress legislators in Maharashtra have decided to donate a month's salary towards relief work in flood-ravaged Kerala.

The leader of Opposition in the Legislative Assembly Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil said all Congress members of the Assembly and the Legislative Council will donate a month's salary for relief work in the southern state.

"The party president (Rahul Gandhi) has asked us to stand behind people of Kerala and extend all possible help," he said.

Vikhe-Patil on Saturday met Gandhi in Delhi.

Shiv Sena's Lok Sabha members Rahul Shewale and Shrikant Shinde have donated a month's pay to the Kerala Chief Minister's disaster relief fund.

They also called upon colleagues in Parliament and party MLAs and corporators in Maharashtra to contribute towards flood relief work.

State minister and BJP leader Ravindra Chavan and the party's corporators in the Kalyan-Dombivali Municipal Corporation have also donated one month's salaries for the relief work.

Earlier in the day, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced a financial assistance of Rs 200 million for the southern state.

Kerala is facing its worst floods in 100 years with all rivers in spate.