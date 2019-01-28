Chana futures fall 0.47% on muted demand

Chana prices declined 0.47 per cent to Rs 4,196 per in futures trade Monday after participants reduced their exposures amid subdued demand at

Profit-booking at higher levels also weighed on the sentiment.

At the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, chana for delivery in March was trading lower by Rs 20, or 0.47 per cent, to Rs 4,196 per with an open interest of 30,470 lots.

The April rates also fell by Rs 27, or 0.63 per cent, to Rs 4,225 per with an open interest of 14,010 lots.

Marketmen said, trimming of bets by traders on the back of easing demand in physical market against adequate stocks position, mainly led to fall in chana prices.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)