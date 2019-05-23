JUST IN
BJP surges ahead with 269 of 495 seats in early trends, Cong trails far behind with 51

BJP leads in 20 seats and Cong, JDS in 3 each; Kharge trails
Chhattisgarh: BJP leading in 6 seats, Cong ahead in 5

Press Trust of India  |  Raipur 

The BJP and Congress are leading in six and five Lok Sabha seats respectively in Chhattisgarh, as per the initial trends available in all 11 seats.

Congress' sitting MLA Dipak Baij is leading in Naxal- hit Bastar (ST) Lok Sabha seat.

In the high-profile Raipur seat, Congress' Pramod Dubey is ahead of his rivals.

In another prominent Rajnandgaon seat, Congress' Bholaram Sahu is ahead of BJP nominee Santosh Pandey.

The Congress is also ahead in Mahasamund and Raigarh (ST) seats.

In Durg seat, BJP's Vijay Baghel is leading against Congress' Pratima Chandrakar.

The saffron party is also ahead of its rivals in Korba, Kanker, Janjgir-Champa, Surguja and Bilaspur seats.

Congress' Jyotsana Mahant, the wife of state Assembly Speaker Charanadas Mahant, is trailing in Korba seat.

