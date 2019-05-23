AIADMK ahead in 5 assemly seats, DMK in four

-
Archrivals DMK and AIADMK were in a neck-to-neck race in the bypolls to 22 Assembly seats in Tamil Nadu, with the ruling party ahead in five and DMK in four segments.
AIADMK was leading in Hosur, Manamadurai, Sathur, Sholinghur and Vilathukulam, acccording to the latest trends, as released by the Election Commission.
DMK was ahead in Ambur, Gudiyatham, Thiruporur and Thiruvarur, the last being the native constituency of late party chief M Karunanidhi.
T T V Dhinakaran's Amma Makkal Munntera Kazhagam and actor Kamal Haasan's Makkal Needhi Maiam were yet to make an impact.
By-polls to the 22 seats, whose outcome will decide the fate of the AIADMK government headed by Chief Minister K Palaniswami, were held in two phases, on April 18 and May 21.
