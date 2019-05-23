AIADMK ahead in 5 assemly seats, DMK in four

Archrivals DMK and AIADMK were in a neck-to-neck race in the bypolls to 22 Assembly seats in Tamil Nadu, with the ruling party ahead in five and DMK in four segments.

AIADMK was leading in Hosur, Manamadurai, Sathur, Sholinghur and Vilathukulam, acccording to the latest trends, as released by the

DMK was ahead in Ambur, Gudiyatham, Thiruporur and Thiruvarur, the last being the native constituency of late M Karunanidhi.

T T V Dhinakaran's and Kamal Haasan's Makkal Needhi Maiam were yet to make an impact.

By-polls to the 22 seats, whose outcome will decide the fate of the headed by K Palaniswami, were held in two phases, on April 18 and May 21.

