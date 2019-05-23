India votes in favour of UNGA resolution demanding UK withdraw from Chagos Archipelago

was among 116 nations to vote in favour of a UN resolution that demanded the UK withdraw its "colonial administration" from the unconditionally within six months, supporting in its quest for the restoration of sovereignty over the island chain in the

The adopted the resolution Wednesday 'Advisory opinion of the on the legal consequences of the separation of the from in 1965' with 116 votes in favour, 56 abstentions and six nations voting against, including the UK, the United States, Australia, and the

The UK retained sovereignty over the after gained its independence from Britain in 1968. The have since been used for defence purposes by the UK and the United States, which established a military base on the island of The entire Chagossian population was forcibly removed from the territory between 1967 and 1973, and prevented from returning.

The resolution welcomed the February 25, 2019 advisory opinion of the (ICJ) on the legal consequences of the separation of the from Mauritius in 1965.

The principal judicial body of the UN had said in its opinion that the is "under an obligation" to end its administration of the Chagos Archipelago "as rapidly as possible".

The resolution affirmed, in accordance with the advisory opinion of the Court, that the Chagos Archipelago forms an integral part of the territory of Mauritius. It demanded that the UK withdraw its colonial administration from the Chagos Archipelago unconditionally within six months, enabling Mauritius to complete the decolonization of its territory as rapidly as possible.

voted in support of the resolution, with its Permanent to the UN telling the 193-member that as part of New Delhi's longstanding support to all peoples striving for decolonisation, has consistently supported Mauritius in its quest for the restoration of sovereignty" over the Chagos Archipelago.

"In accordance with our consistent approach on this important issue of decolonization, India supports the draft resolution, submitted by on behalf of members of the Group of African States. India, therefore, will vote in favour of the draft Resolution, he said adding that Mauritius is a fellow developing country from Africa, with which India has age-old people-to-people bonds.

Akbaruddin said the ICJ, the highest international legal authority that can consider such issues, has advised that all member states are under an obligation to cooperate with the in order to complete the decolonisation of Mauritius.

"India shares, with the international community, security concerns relating to the We are conscious of the need for collective commitment towards ensuring the security and prosperity of our oceanic space. However, this is a separate matter on which we urge the concerned Governments to reach a mutually agreeable understanding as soon as possible," Akbaruddin said.

of Mauritius told the UNGA meeting that the ICJ's findings show the "gravity and extent" of the wrongful act under international law that the colonial power has committed in carrying out the excision of the Chagos Archipelago from Mauritius in 1965 and maintaining the Chagos Archipelago as a colony ever since.

UK Permanent to the UN told the that Britain is not in doubt about its sovereignty over the British territory.

"It has been under continuous British sovereignty since 1814. Contrary to what has been said today, it has never been part of the Republic of Mauritius, she said.

Pierce added that the joint and defence facility on the plays a vital role in its efforts to keep "our allies and friends, including Mauritius, in the region, and beyond, safe and secure.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)