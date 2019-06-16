China stays mum as Hong Kong protests against extradition bill

Chinese remained largely silent Sunday as hundreds of thousands of people took to the streets to protest against a controversial extradition bill, with social platforms scrubbed clean of any pictures or mentions of the rally.

has been rocked in recent days by massive demonstrations -- and some violence -- which forced the city's to indefinitely suspend passage of the bill.

Critics fear the Beijing-backed law will entangle people in China's notoriously opaque and politicised courts and damage the city's reputation as a safe place for business.

Except for a short opinion piece in the mouthpiece People's Daily, Chinese -- which has drummed up support for the bill in recent weeks -- remained mum Sunday after the climbdown by

China's state broadcaster, CCTV, avoided the subject in its main bulletins throughout the day.

The proposed law that would allow extraditions to the mainland was "supported by mainstream public opinion in Hong Kong", article said.

"The general public is looking forward to blocking legal loopholes to prevent becoming a haven for sinners," it added.

has blamed the protests on what it says is a small group of organisers who are colluding with Western governments.

echoed the oft-repeated government line that "it resolutely opposes the intervention of external forces in affairs and China's internal affairs".

It also supported the option chosen by Hong Kong's pro- to put the bill on the backburner, saying it was an opportunity to "further listen to opinions".

Searches on China's Twitter-like microblogging site for "Hong Kong protests", only yields official Chinese foreign ministry statements that have called such rallies, "riots" or "behaviour that undermines Hong Kong's peace and stability".

There were no photos of black-clad protesters walking with banners critical of the bill, or people leaving flowers at the site where a young man fell to his death protesting against the law.

Videos of police using pepper spray and on protesters -- that had left Hong Kong public seething -- were also absent from Chinese

Websites such as and -- accessible in semi-autonomous Hong Kong -- are blocked on the mainland.

was already on edge this month as it tightened security and stepped up to ensure that 4 Tiananmen Square crackdown would go by quietly.

