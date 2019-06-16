Damaged tanker arrives at UAE anchorage amid increased regional tensions

A damaged Japanese tanker arrived Sunday at a UAE after it was rocked by explosions in Gulf waters as accused arch-rival of being behind the attack.

The Kokuka Courageous was carrying highly flammable methanol through the Gulf of on Thursday when it came under attack along with the Norwegian-operated Front Altair -- the second assault in a month in the strategic shipping lane.

US has said the twin attacks had "written all over it" -- rejecting Tehran's vehement denial -- and its key Gulf ally has also lashed out against

In his first public comments since the attacks, Saudi Crown said in remarks published Sunday he "won't hesitate" to tackle any threats to the

"We do not want a war in the region... But we won't hesitate to deal with any threat to our people, our sovereignty, our territorial integrity and our vital interests," he told pan-Arab daily

"The Iranian regime did not respect the presence of the Japanese as a guest in and responded to his (diplomatic) efforts by attacking two tankers, one of which was Japanese." The on Friday released grainy footage it said showed an Iranian patrol boat removing an "unexploded limpet mine" from one of the tankers.

"Kokuka Courageous has arrived safely at the designated anchorage at Sharjah," the vessel's Singapore-based said in a statement Sunday.

The crew, who remained on board, were "safe and well", it said. A damage assessment and preparations for transferring the ship's cargo would start "once the port authorities have completed their standard security checks and formalities", it added.

The other ship, the Front Altair, has left Iran's territorial waters, multiple sources said Saturday.

It was "heading toward the Fujairah-Khor Fakkan area in the United Arab Emirates", the of Iran's southern province of told the semi-official agency

A for Frontline Management, the Norwegian company which owns the ship, said "all 23 crew members of the tanker departed Iran" and flew to on Saturday.

The UAE's Sheikh on Saturday called on world powers "to secure international navigation and access to energy", a plea echoed by regional ally after the incident sent crude prices soaring.

Thursday's attacks took place southeast of the Strait of Hormuz, a vital corridor connecting the of the with markets in Asia, Europe, and elsewhere.

According to the Information Administration (EIA), 35 percent of the world's passes through the

Iran, which is struggling with crippling US sanctions, has repeatedly warned in the past that it could block the strait in a relatively low-tech, high-impact countermeasure to any attack by the Doing so would disrupt travelling out of the Gulf region to the and global export routes.

said Sunday could be behind the "suspicious" tanker attacks, the official agency reported. "The suspicious actions against the tankers... seem to complement the economic sanctions against considering that (the US) has not achieved any results from them," he told MPs.

The UN has called for an independent investigation.

The Saudi crown also accused "Iran and its proxies" over May 12 attacks on four tankers anchored in the Gulf of off the

Attacks on Saudi Arabia by Iran-aligned Yemeni rebels have further fuelled tensions in the region.

On Friday, the kingdom intercepted five drones launched by the Huthi rebels, a Riyadh-led coalition said, in a second assault on an airport in the country's southwest in two days. The drones targeted Abha airport, where a rebel missile on Wednesday left 26 civilians wounded, and the nearby city of Khamis Mushait, which houses a major airbase, the coalition said.

A Yemeni rebel drone targeting Abha was also intercepted Saturday but it caused no casualties or damage.

The rebels, who have faced persistent coalition bombing since March 2015 that has exacted a heavy civilian death toll, have stepped up missile and drone attacks across the border in recent weeks and warned that coalition airports were valid targets.

Mohammed said Saudi Arabia will "not accept the presence of militias on its borders".

has repeatedly accused of arming the rebels with sophisticated weapons, a charge the Islamic republic denies.

