Chinese-Australian billionaire Wing was awarded 280,000 Australian dollars (USD 200,000) in damages on Friday by an Australian who ruled he was defamed by a media report that insinuated he bribed a former general assembly

The businessman, philanthropist and generous political donor sued and over an published in October 2015 under the headline: "Are Wing's circles of influence in Australia- ties built on hot air?"



Garnaut later became a who was commissioned by the to write a classified report that found the for a decade had tried to influence Australian policy, compromise political parties and gain access to all levels of government.

The report led to Parliament passing laws last year forbidding covert foreign interference in domestic politics and making industrial espionage for a foreign power a

The laws created a diplomatic rift with

found the article contained three defamatory meanings that bribed former John Ashe, was part of a plot to bribe Ashe and acted in so seriously wrong a manner as to deserve extradition to the on criminal charges.

Chau welcomed the decision, saying his faith in the Australian legal system had been vindicated. He said in a statement that he would donate the damages awarded to charity.

The and newspapers, formerly owned by Fairfax Media, which merged in December with a to become Australian Nine, said in a statement that the ruling would be appealed.

The found the article went beyond simply conveying a suspicion that Chau had bribed Ashe.

"Rather, by a combination of disparagement, insinuation and suggestion, it effectively imputed guilt," Wigney said.

lawmaker last year repeated in Parliament the accusation that Chau had conspired to bribe Ashe.

But because Hastie made the accusation in Parliament, he cannot be sued for Nor can any be sued for reporting anything that is said in Parliament.

Hastie told Parliament that Chau was the referred to in an unsealed U.S. indictment as "CC-3," which is short for the third co-conspirator. Chau allegedly arranged to pay USD 200,000 in 2013 to Ashe to attend a conference in China, plus USD 25,000 for the of Ashe's entourage.

Hastie told Parliament that during a visit to the a month earlier, U.S. officials confirmed to him that the 63-year-old Chinese-Australian dual citizen was CC-3.

In Beijing, a said at the time the accusation was "purely fabricated out of thin air and not worth refuting."



The alleged go-between for Chau and Ashe, U.S. citizen Sheri Yan, was sentenced in 2016 in the in to 20 months in prison. Yan pleaded guilty to a bribery charge.

Ashe had died weeks earlier in an accident in his home. The 61-year-old Antiguan had been waiting to stand trial after pleading not guilty to a tax charge related to the case.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)