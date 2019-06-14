JUST IN
Business Standard

KCR meets Maharashtra CM, invites him for project inauguration

IANS  |  Hyderabad 

Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao called on his Maharashtra counterpart Devendra Fadnavis in Mumbai and invited him for the inauguration of the Kaleshwaram lift irrigation project on June 21.

Rao flew to Mumbai to meet Fadnavis and personally invite him to be the chief guest at the event.

KCR, as Rao is popularly known, also met Maharashtra Governor Vidyasagar Rao.

Fadnavis accepted the invitation and expressed his consent to attend the inauguration of the project.

KCR has also decided to invite his Andhra Pradesh counterpart Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. According to Chief Minister's Office, he would visit Vijayawada shortly to invite Reddy to the event.

Built on the Godavari river, the project is expected to change the face of Telangana.

The foundation stone for the project was laid in 2016 after Telangana and Maharashtra resolved their dispute over sharing of Godavari waters. The agreement between the two states cleared the decks for the project.

First Published: Fri, June 14 2019. 23:38 IST

