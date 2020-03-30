JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

No community spread, coronavirus in local transmission stage: Govt
Business Standard

Third coronavirus death in Punjab, 42-year-old dies in Patiala hospital

A 62-year-old coronavirus patient, undergoing treatment for the fatal infection at the Government Medical College in Amritsar, died on Sunday evening

Press Trust of India  |  Chandigarh 

Coronavirus
The total number of COVID-19 cases in Punjab stood at 39 as on Monday.

A 42-year-old coronavirus-positive woman died at a Patiala hospital on Monday, taking the death toll in Punjab to three, an official said.

A resident of Ludhiana, Pooja Rani was admitted to the Patiala hospital Sunday night, Patiala Civil Surgeon Harish Malhotra said over phone. She had an acute respiratory distress syndrome, he said.

She died around 1:30 pm on Monday, Malhotra said, adding that the report of her samples, which came after her death, was positive for coronavirus.

A 62-year-old coronavirus patient, undergoing treatment for the fatal infection at the Government Medical College in Amritsar, died on Sunday evening.

Punjab reported one more death due to coronavirus earlier. The total number of COVID-19 cases in Punjab stood at 39 as on Monday.
First Published: Mon, March 30 2020. 19:40 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU