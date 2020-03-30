Third coronavirus death in Punjab, 42-year-old dies in Patiala hospital

A 42-year-old coronavirus-positive woman died at a Patiala hospital on Monday, taking the death toll in to three, an official said.

A resident of Ludhiana, Pooja Rani was admitted to the Patiala hospital Sunday night, Patiala Civil Surgeon Harish Malhotra said over phone. She had an acute respiratory distress syndrome, he said.

She died around 1:30 pm on Monday, Malhotra said, adding that the report of her samples, which came after her death, was positive for

A 62-year-old patient, undergoing treatment for the fatal infection at the Government Medical College in Amritsar, died on Sunday evening.

reported one more death due to earlier. The total number of COVID-19 cases in stood at 39 as on Monday.