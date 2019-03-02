Countdown as SpaceX, NASA prepare to test new astronaut capsule

Eight years after the last manned US space flight, and are preparing to test a new for astronauts on Saturday -- although for now the only occupant will be a dummy named Ripley.

The new capsule will blast off on board a rocket built by -- the space company of billionaire -- at 0249 (0749 GMT) on Saturday from the at Cape Canaveral,

Its destination is the International Space Station, which it is scheduled to reach by Sunday, with a return to Earth next Friday.

If the flight goes smoothly, plans to put two astronauts on board SpaceX's Dragon capsule by the end of the year.

The excitement was palpable Friday at Cape Canaveral, where a day earlier the rocket was wheeled out of its hangar and staged in a vertical position on the legendary launch pad where the Apollo Moon missions took off.

"It's been a long eight years," said Bob Cabana, the Kennedy Space Center's and a former

"It's exciting to see a crewed vehicle, the Dragon, up there on a 9 on pad 39A," said Cabana, who witnessed the last space shuttle flight return to on July 21, 2011.

After the shuttle programme was shuttered in 2011 after a 30-year run, began outsourcing the logistics of its space missions.

It pays to get its people up to the orbiting research facility at a cost of USD 82 million a head, for a round trip.

In 2014, the US space agency awarded contracts to SpaceX and for them to take over this task.

But the programme has suffered delays as safety requirements are much more stringent for manned flights than for unmanned missions to deploy satellites.

The sky over the was clear Friday, with meteorologists saying there was an 80 per cent chance of conditions being favourable overnight.

"When you are here, right, there is a pride in the country. It's different," said Mark Geyer, of the Johnson Space Center, where US astronauts are based. "There is a pride in what the and its teams can accomplish."



also received a contract in 2014 to develop a space vessel, the Starliner. It will not be tested until April, in a mission similar to SpaceX's.

NASA did not want to rely on just one single vehicle, in case of accidents.

Planning has been delayed by around three years, with the first manned SpaceX flight still pencilled in for July, though officials frequently refer to the end of 2019 as a more realistic deadline.

Saturday's flight aims to test the vessel's reliability and safety in real-life conditions.

The dummy that will ride in the capsule -- which SpaceX's prefers to call a "smartie" -- has been nicknamed Ripley in honour of the character played by in the "Alien" movies.

It will be fitted with monitors to test the forces that future astronauts will be subjected to on take-off and when they return to the Earth's atmosphere and then splash down in the Atlantic, slowed down by giant parachutes.

Everything will have to function according to a strict plan: the separation of the capsule and the rocket, the 27 hours orbiting towards the space station and then docking with it.

"We instrumented the crap out of that vehicle," said Kathy Lueders, the of NASA's Commercial programme. "We are going to learn a ton from this mission."



For SpaceX, which Musk founded in 2002, sending an into orbit would be a culmination of years of hard work and high-risk investment.

"Every mission is important, but this is even more important," said Koenigsmann, the firm's

"Early on, our goal was human spaceflight," he said. "Human is a core value of business of SpaceX." In less than a decade, SpaceX has become a key for NASA, in addition to dominating the market for private

Its 9 rockets have resupplied the space station 15 times in seven years, even though one of them blew up in 2015.

