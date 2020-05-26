JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Gene linked to dementia also associated with severe COVID-19 risk: Study

COVID-19 cases rise to 3,103 in Indore; death toll reaches 117
Business Standard

COVID-19: One death, 97 fresh cases reported in AP; toll at 57

Press Trust of India  |  Amaravati(AP) 

With 97 fresh COVID-19 cases,

the total number of infections in Andhra Pradesh climbed to 2,983 while one death due to the virus was reported, taking the toll in the state to 57, a government bulletin said on Tuesday.

The lone death was reported in East Godavari district.

Of the new cases in the past 24 hours ending 9 AM on Monday, four were linked to the Koyambedu market in Chennai, the bulletin said.

Samples of 8,148 people were tested and 55 have been discharged from various hospitals after treatment, taking the cumulative recoveries to 1,903. The number of active patients are now at 759.

Cumulative positive cases from other states remained at 153 with 47 active cases while the total number of positive cases of foreign returnees so far was 111 out of which 49 were reported on Tuesday, it added.

A separate bulletin said over 3.22 lakh tests have been conducted in the state so far resulting in 6,043 examinations per million population. The state has a 67.35 per cent recovery rate and 1.91 per cent mortality rate.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, May 26 2020. 11:12 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU