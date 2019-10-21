Crimes increasing ever since Adityanath govt came to power in UP: Mayawati

BSP president on Monday alleged that ever since the BJP came to power in Uttar Pradesh, crimes have been increasing, making life miserable for the common man.

She asked the BJP government to work with dedication and integrity in public interest.

Her comments come in the backdrop of the murder of Hindu outfit chief, Kamlesh Tiwari in the state capital on Friday.

"Ever since the BJP government was formed in UP, every kind of crime and sensational incidents have been increasing in this big and important state, which has made life miserable for the common man.

"The public is not getting any relief from government measures. It will be better if the government works with dedication and integrity in the public interest," she tweeted.