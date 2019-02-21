Saudi crown prince arrives in China

Saudi Crown arrived in Thursday as the monarch aims to seal partnerships on a high-profile tour following a diplomatic crisis over a journalist's brutal murder.

Mohammed is expected to meet Chinese on his two-day trip to the Chinese capital following visits to and

The tour has allowed him to show that still has allies after the grisly murder of Saudi -- a -- at the tarnished the image of the kingdom and the

The Chinese foreign ministry said Beijing's ambitious Belt and Road global trade infrastructure initiative will be on the agenda, as the two countries look to improve their economic ties.

" has a lot of capital that needs to find profitable places to be deployed," Saudi and industry minister told China's official agency.

" is a great place to invest with a huge market and an improving environment," he said.

In Pakistan, the monarch signed a raft of investment deals worth up to USD 20 billion for the cash-strapped South Asian country.

On Wednesday, the monarch met Indian Narendra Modi, whose country counts as one of its key crude suppliers.

After his meeting with Modi, Mohammed said the kingdom saw investment opportunities in "various fields to exceed USD 100 billion."



Mohammed also vowed to crack down on terrorism with Modi, as their meeting was overshadowed by a suicide bomb attack that has blamed on -- a key Saudi ally.

His visit to also comes on the heels of a visit by the of the kingdom's arch-rival Iran, Ali Larijani, who met with Xi on Wednesday.

has accused of backing militant strikes, and is part of an ongoing sanctions campaign against fellow Gulf state -- which believes is working with Tehran, and supporting and funding "terrorism".

The kingdom has remained silent, however, over China's treatment of Uighurs and other mostly Muslim minorities in the far-west region of Xinjiang. Up to one million Uighurs and other minorities are being held in internment camps in Xinjiang as part of a draconian anti-terror and anti-separatist campaign, according to estimates cited by a UN panel.

