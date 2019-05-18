AIR to broadcast special programme on results of LS, assembly polls

The will continuously broadcast a special programme on results of the and assembly elections in four states for 40 hours.

Services Division of (NSD-AIR) has made elaborate arrangements for providing authentic and latest results of the polls from May 23 morning.

For the first time, AIR, the biggest of the country, will continuously broadcast a special programme on election results for 40 hours, an official statement said.

will mount "Special Janadesh 2019" - bilingual programme in Hindi and English - from 7 am on May 23 to 11 pm on May 24.

The programme will be broadcast on Gold and other channels. It will also be available live on YouTube channel of AIR News, the statement said.

AIR correspondents from across the country will continuously provide latest live updates of counting of votes.

Similarly, all 46 Units of AIR throughout the country will mount special programmes and news bulletins in regional languages of their respective states, it said.

Hourly news bulletins will be available across the country through various channels like FM Gold, FM Rainbow, Vividh Bharati and other local channels of AIR, the statement said.

Along with the election, assembly polls were held in Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, and Odisha.

