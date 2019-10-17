Ex-Fortis promoters Malvinder, Shivinder sent to 14-day judicial custody

A Delhi court on Thursday remanded former Healthcare promoters Malvinder Singh and his brother Shivinder Singh to 14-day judicial custody for allegedly misappropriating funds of Religare Finvest Ltd (RFL).

Metropolitan Magistrate Nishant Garg also sent three others, Sunil Godhwani, Kavi Arora and Anil Saxena to judicial custody till October 31.

The Singh brothers had moved a bail plea which will be heard later along with that of Arora tomorrow.

