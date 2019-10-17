Ex-Fortis promoters Malvinder, Shivinder sent to 14-day judicial custody

-
ALSO READ
Police produces Malvinder, Shivinder Singh in Religare case, seeks custody
Fortis files suit to recover Rs 520 crore from Malvinder, Shivinder Singh
Mulling legal options to recover money from Malvinder Singh: Fortis CEO
Shivinder Singh arrested for fraud, hunt on for brother Malvinder
Fortis Malar Board reclassifies Singh brothers' trust as shareholders
-
A Delhi court on Thursday remanded former Fortis Healthcare promoters Malvinder Singh and his brother Shivinder Singh to 14-day judicial custody for allegedly misappropriating funds of Religare Finvest Ltd (RFL).
Metropolitan Magistrate Nishant Garg also sent three others, Sunil Godhwani, Kavi Arora and Anil Saxena to judicial custody till October 31.
The Singh brothers had moved a bail plea which will be heard later along with that of Arora tomorrow.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU