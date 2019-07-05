JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Additional tax deduction of Rs 1.50 lakh on interest on home loans taken up to Mar 2020 proposed

Govt to focus on new-age skills for youth for high-paying jobs: FM
Business Standard

Delhi HC seeks response of BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri on plea challenging his LS election

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

The Delhi High Court Friday sought response from BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri and his party on a plea by rival AAP leader Raghav Chadha challenging his election to Lok Sabha from South Delhi parliamentary constituency.

Justice Sanjeev Narula issued notice to Bidhuri and the BJP seeking their stand on Chadha's plea before September 2, the next date of hearing.

The court also directed the returning officer to preserve the election records relating to the parliamentary polls for South Delhi constituency.

The petition filed by Chadha alleged that incomplete disclosure of information was made by the BJP leader in his affidavit as a candidate while filing the nomination paper.

The AAP leader has also sought that the election results declaring Bidhuri as the winning candidate by a margin of over 3.6 lakh votes be held as void and he be declared as winner for securing next highest tally of votes in the constituency.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, July 05 2019. 13:15 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU