Delhi-Lahore bus service continuing: Official

The Delhi- bus service is running as usual, an said Wednesday.

"The service is continuing. Even today, 10 persons boarded the Lahore-bound bus," Manoj Kumar, the of the Corporation (DTC), told

In the aftermath of the Pulwama attack, the bus service was affected and the number of passengers using it had gone down.

The DTC buses to are operated from the bus terminal near the Gate. These buses ply every Monday, Wednesday and Friday. The Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) runs buses to on every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

Earlier in the day, the railways said would continue to run as per schedule from Delhi to in India, amidst reports that has suspended its operations between to on its side.

The tension between and has escalated after Indian fighter jets struck inside the neighbouring country's territory, destroying the biggest terrorist training camp of the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) . The air strike came after the February 14 terror attack by the JeM in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama, in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed.

An IAF pilot was captured by Pakistan after an air combat Wednesday during which the two sides said they shot down each other's warplanes that followed an unsuccessful attempt to target Indian military installations in retaliatory strikes that sparked fears of war.

