Delhi records 576 fresh Covid-19 cases, 103 more deaths

-
ALSO READ
One-third of Covid cases & fatalities reported in second wave in Karnataka
Delhi records 119 new coronavirus cases; positivity rate at 0.22%
Pakistan reports more than 200 deaths due to Covid, worst for single day
Covid: Around 82.4% elderly dealing with health anxiety issues, says study
Nearly half of Haryana's total coronavirus deaths recorded in May
-
Delhi recorded 576 fresh COVID-19 cases at a positivity rate of 0.78 per cent and 103 more fatalities due to the disease on Wednesday.
This is the third consecutive day that the positivity rate was recorded at below one per cent in the national capital.
Delhi reported 623 fresh COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, the lowest in two-and-a-half months, and 62 more deaths, while the positivity rate was below one per cent.
The city reported 648 fresh COVID-19 cases and 86 more fatalities on Monday, while the positivity rate was 0.99 per cent.
On Sunday, 946 new cases and 78 more deaths were reported in the national capital.
As the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic spread across the country, Delhi began witnessing a rise in the number of daily cases and deaths from April 19. It reported the highest single-day spike of 448 deaths on May 3.
However, there is a declining trend in the number of cases and deaths over the last several days.
According to the health bulletin, 1,287 people have recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours.
The 576 fresh cases took Delhi's COVID-19 tally to 14,27,439 while the death toll climbed to 24,402. The case fatality rate is 1.71 per cent.
The number of active cases stands at 9,364, of which 4,531 are in home isolation.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU