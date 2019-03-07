Delhiites disappointed that Centre okayed only 3 of six corridors: Kejriwal on metro phase-IV

Thursday claimed Delhiites were "very disappointed" with the Centre's decision to approve only three of the proposed six corridors under the Metro Phase-IV project, wondering why the was "so much against the people of Delhi".

Kejriwal said there should be no over Delhi's development.

Earlier in the day, the approved three -- Mukundpur-Maujpur, R K Ashram-Janakpuri West and City-Tughlakabad -- of the six corridors proposed under Metro Phase-IV.

The other three proposed corridors not yet approved by the are: Rithala-Bawana-Narela, Inderlok-Indraprastha and Lajpat Nagar-Saket G Block.

"People of v disappointed that Centre has decided to approve only 3 of the 6 corridors. Why is Modi govt so much against the people of



"Why does Modi govt create obstacles in every project? There shud be no wid Delhi's development. is nation's capital (sic)," Kejriwal tweeted.

His cabinet colleague and also expressed disappointment, saying no reasons were given as to why the three corridors were not approved.

"I hope that the will approve the remaining three corridors as well at an early date," he said in a statement.

However, of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly, Vijender Gupta welcomed the central government's decision ro approve the three corridors.

"Despite Kejriwal Government's obstacles during the last four years of its rule, the Union Cabinet today under the Chairmanship of PM Modi takes the historical decisions with regard to unauthorized colonies and Metro Phase-IV (sic)," Gupta tweeted.

Asked why the government did not approve the three other corridors, told reporters there was an urgent need for mobilisation of resources as the fourth phase of (DMRC) was already delayed.

These corridors will be approved later, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)