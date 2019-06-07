Dell aims to sell over 10K units of premium Latitude 7400 2-in-1 notebook in India this year

PC maker expects to sell over 10,000 units of its premium notebook Latitude 7400 2-in-1, priced at Rs 1.35 lakh, in this year.

"We will build new market with this (Latitude 7400 2-in-1). It has proximity sensor, 24 hour battery back up, express sign in which are all new features in the industry," Indrajit Belgundi, Senior Director & General Manager, Client Solutions Group, said.

"This has got huge potential across the segment. At least we will do over 10,000 units this year across the enterpise segments in India," he added.

Belgundi was speaking on the sidelines of an event to unveil the new notebook, which has started selling across the country.

The notebook has a sensor that can sense when its user is around and alert the system to turn it on. It also has a fingerprint sensor on power button to expedite unlocking of the system.

claims Latitude to be the world's smallest commercial notebook.

While the overall personal segment in witnessed a year-on-year (YoY) drop of 8.3 per cent with shipments at 2.15 million units in the first quarter of 2019, the overall commercial PC market saw a growth of 7.3 per cent in total shipments at 1.35 million units during the reported quarter.

Belgundi said there are customers in the market who are looking for fast access to notebook and want to be at work during

"Today's multi-generational employees want the latest technology at work. They not only desire a but also look for one that is responsive and aesthetically designed. In Dell's recent Gen Z survey, 91 per cent of respondents said that technology would influence their job choice when looking across similar employment offers," he said.

Latitude 7400 2-in-1 will be available for both retail and enterprise customers across all the sales channels of Dell, he said.

