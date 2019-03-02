Dhanda wins gold, silver for Sakshi in Bulgaria wrestling

Pooja claimed gold in the 59kg category while Rio Olympic bronze medallist settled for a silver medal in the 65kg category at the Dan Kolov-Nikola Petrov wrestling in Ruse,

In the men's freestyle, lost his final bout in the 61kg category to finish with silver on Friday night.

Vinesh Phogat moved into the semifinals of the women's 53kg with a 9-4 win over American on Saturday, setting up a last-four clash with silver medallist of USA, who beat Leorda 10-4.

With and Malik's podium finishes, had four medals in their kitty.

finished undefeated in the round-robin format of the competition which included a win over her compatriot Sarita Mor, while Malik lost to Henna Johansson of in the 65kg final.

In the men's 61 kg final, Tomar suffered a defeat at the hands of Nurislam Sanayev of

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)