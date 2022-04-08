Prem Kumar Dhumal rubbishes Sisodia's remark on leadership change in HP

-
ALSO READ
BJP wary of AAP, wants Anurag Thakur as new Himachal CM: Sisodia
Four years, four defeats later, Himachal CM confident of turnaround in 2022
Himachal CM rejects Manish Sisodia's claim of leadership change in state
BCCI will ask Wriddhiman about his tweet and whether he was bullied: Dhumal
Will fulfill all promises if voted to power in Punjab: Manish Sisodia
-
Former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Prem Kumar Dhumal on Friday said AAP leader Manish Sisodia made fun of himself when he said BJP was going to change its leadership in the state.
Addressing reporters in Delhi on Thursday, Sisodia had said that the BJP may replace Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur with someone else, under fear of rising popularity of the AAP in the state.
Responding to him, Dhumal said that the Aam Aadmi Party leader was making such absurd statement because he was upset over his party's flop rally in Mandi on Wednesday.
Everyone knows that Bharatiya Janata Party does not take any decision in any of its states by telling its opponents, he said.
The BJP leader said that by issuing such statements, Sisodia has only made fun of himself.
"Whatever decision Bharatiya Janata Party takes, it takes on its own. And you don't even need to give any information. This kind of propaganda does not create differences in our party, Dhumal said.
All are hardworking workers, all know one another and all are constantly trying to bloom lotus together," he added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU