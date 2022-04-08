Prem Kumar Dhumal rubbishes Sisodia's remark on leadership change in HP

Former Chief Minister on Friday said AAP leader made fun of himself when he said was going to change its leadership in the state.

Addressing reporters in Delhi on Thursday, Sisodia had said that the may replace Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur with someone else, under fear of rising popularity of the AAP in the state.

Responding to him, Dhumal said that the Aam Aadmi Party leader was making such absurd statement because he was upset over his party's flop rally in Mandi on Wednesday.

Everyone knows that Bharatiya Janata Party does not take any decision in any of its states by telling its opponents, he said.

The leader said that by issuing such statements, Sisodia has only made fun of himself.

"Whatever decision Bharatiya Janata Party takes, it takes on its own. And you don't even need to give any information. This kind of propaganda does not create differences in our party, Dhumal said.

All are hardworking workers, all know one another and all are constantly trying to bloom lotus together," he added.

