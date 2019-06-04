District admin awaits instructions from Centre 30 hours after spotting bodies on Nanda Devi

The administration was awaiting instructions from the Centre on Tuesday to take steps to retrieve the bodies of five mountaineers IAF choppers spotted a day earlier near an unscaled peak adjoining the East, an said.

Eight mountaineers, including from the US, the UK and Australia, were reported missing after they left Munsiyari on May 13 to scale the peak but did not return to the base camp on the scheduled date on May 25. The team was led by British mountaineer to the 7,434-metre peak.

A was launched and the Indian Air Force's help was sought to locate the climbers who likely perished in an avalanche.

IAF choppers spotted five bodies on Monday during its second day of

"Thirty hours have passed since the bodies were sighted but we have not received any request so far to retrieve the bodies from any embassy or from the ministry," District V K Jogdande said.

The district administration has kept a team of 10 mountaineers from and the on standby to retrieve the bodies and is waiting for instructions from the to proceed, he said.

"After finalising technical details, the team will be sent to the spot in two groups, both by helicopters as well as on foot through the trek route to retrieve the bodies," he said.

The said a report on the has been sent to the Centre.

The five bodies were located on the basis of clues provided by four rescued climbers from the on Sunday.

The missing mountaineers comprised seven from the UK, the US and Australia, and a from

The have been identified as Martin Moran, members John McLaren, Richard Payne, (from the UK); and (from the US); (from Australia); and

Moran previously had scaled the peak twice, according to the district

The route to the peak begins from Munsiyari, about 132 km from the district headquarters.

